|
|
|
WHAANGA, Henare Basil (Tiger). "A man of few words" Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on Monday 29 April 2019, surrounded by family. Much loved husband and best friend for 55 years of June. Loved father of Peter, Tania, Henare and Anahera, loved father-in-law and Koro to all his mokopuna. Henare will lie at Hirangi Marae, in Turangi from Tuesday 30th of April 2019. Family and friends are invited to attend the tangi of Henry 11.00am on Thursday 2nd May. All communications c/- P.O Box 940 Taupo Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More