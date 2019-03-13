|
|
|
HULMES, Helene Leslie. Peacefully at the Kerikeri Retirement Village. Aged 80 years. Much loved wife of Harry. Mother and mother-in- law of Leanne and Dave; Campbell and Tania. Grandmother of 4 and great grandmother of 5. A service will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 10:00am on Friday 15 March 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Services would be appreciated. All communications to the family c/- Leanne Mikkelsen, 10 Thomas Place, Foxton Beach, 4815.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More