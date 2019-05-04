|
|
|
HARTE, Helen Mountain. On 2 May 2019 at Auckland Hospital after a recent downturn with her breast cancer. Adored wife of Michael. Much loved Mumma of Liz and Matt, mother-in-law to Rob and Gill. Treasured Nanny of her mokopuna, Quinton and Adeline Helen, and Evelyn. A service will be held at Church of the Holy Sepulchre, 2 Burleigh Street, Grafton on Saturday, 4 May at 1pm, then on to Te Rawhiti Marae for burial on Monday, 6 May at 10am. Haere atu ra e te mareikura ki o matua, moe mai i te ringa kaha o te Atua. Haere haere haere.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
