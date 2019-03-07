|
|
|
KEARNEY, Helen May. Passed away peacefully on 6 March 2019. Aged 81 years. Dedicated, loving widow of Graeme Kearney. Dearly loved mum to Maria Cobb, Ros Craw, John and Paula Kearney, and Sue and John Woffindin. Treasured Nana and Great Nana to Sarahlee, Larz, Max, Liz, Tasmond and Kaiya; Tim, Georgie and Nick; Aaron, Kerryn, Melissa, Ben, Ivy and Lucas; Elliot and Kate. Adored older sister of Jo and Graham Fuller (Australia) John and Lynn (Auckland) and Tom and the late Bev (Blenhiem). Best loved Aunty Helen of all her nephews and nieces and their families. A service for Helen will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Avenue, Whau Valley, Whangarei at 11am on Monday 11 March 2019, followed by a private cremation. All communications to the 'Kearney Family' C-/ P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0112 In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to New Zealand Red Cross in memory of a special member of 60 years.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
