|
|
|
KITCHENMAN, Helen Mary (Helen) (nee Green). Born October 7, 1926. Passed away on May 4, 2019. Died peacefully at home with devoted husband Graham after 68 years of marriage. Dearly loved mother of Michael, Mary, Paul and Martin, grandmother to Kevin, Graham, Sam, Shannon, Siobhan, Conner and Declan, great grandmother to Lexi, Dallas and Ziggy. Beloved sister of John and Frankie. NZ has been home since 1963 but she remains an Irish girl. Service at St John the Evangelist, Orewa, 12.00, 6 of May followed by burial with her mother and daughter at Mangere Lawn Cemetery. All welcome
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 6, 2019
Read More