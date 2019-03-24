Home

Helen Margaret (Kennedy) WILLIS

Helen Margaret (Kennedy) WILLIS Notice
WILLIS, Helen Margaret (nee Kennedy). Passed away peacefully on 20th March 2019 surrounded by her family at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village, Remuera. Much loved Mum of Hayley and Lisa and mother-in-law to Struan and Neale and much loved Nana to James, Ryan and Ella. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100-102 St Johns Road Meadowbank Auckland, on Monday 25th March 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
