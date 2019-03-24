|
|
|
WILLIS, Helen Margaret (nee Kennedy). Passed away peacefully on 20th March 2019 surrounded by her family at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village, Remuera. Much loved Mum of Hayley and Lisa and mother-in-law to Struan and Neale and much loved Nana to James, Ryan and Ella. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa Cemetery, 100-102 St Johns Road Meadowbank Auckland, on Monday 25th March 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
