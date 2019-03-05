Home

Helen Joan (Searle) MCCULLOUGH

MCCULLOUGH, Helen Joan (nee Searle). Passed away peacefully on Saturday 2 March 2019, aged 85 at St Margarets Care Home, Te Atatu Peninsula. Loved wife of the late Dennis, treasured Mum of Wayne, Janice and Paul, Linda and Brian, and Terri and Dick. Much loved Gran of Darren, Jenna and Scott, Hayden and Nyssa, Kieran, Hayley and Sean, Waimarie and Taylor, and Tiu, and Great Gran of 4. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the New Lynn Salvation Army Chapel, 32 Delta Ave, New Lynn at 1:30pm on Friday 8 March. Thanks to the wonderful team at St Margarets for their love and care.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
