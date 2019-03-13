|
CURNOW, Helen Eleanor (nee Frow). Passed away at Kimihia Resthome and Hospital, Huntly on March 11, 2019 in her 92nd year. Dearly loved Wife of the late Jack Curnow. Loved Sister to Sonny and Georgie Frow. Loved Mother and Mother in law of Sheryl and Rod Staines; Bruce and Yvonne Curnow; Paula and Richard Hirst; Gary and Jannine Curnow. The family extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Kimihia Resthome for their love, care and support. At Helen's request, a private cremation has been held. "Memories are Forever."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
