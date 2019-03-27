|
|
|
CAMPBELL, Helen Dawn (Dawn) (nee Smith). Passed away peacefully on the 23 March 2019 in her 91st year. Very much loved wife of the late Douglas Campbell, loved mother of Christine and Robyn and mother in law of Neil, loved Nana of Milan, Tama, Jacob, Bella, Leon, Todd, and Violet, and Great Grandmother of Lui and newborn Tilly. You will be missed so very much. Rest In Peace. A service will be held at All Saints Anglican Church, Selwyn Road, Howick on Friday 29 March 2019 at 11.00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More