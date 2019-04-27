|
|
|
UPTON, Heather Jeannie Sellars (nee Robertson). Passed away peacefully in Nelson, on April 23, 2019. Dear wife of the late Douglas. Loved mother of Rebekah and mother-in-law of Allan. Loved grandmother of Kari, Daniel and Jack, and great- grandmother of Gracie, Ataahua, Akatauira, Joyce, Andre and Daniel Jnr. Messages can be sent to Heather's family, c/- PO Box 7103, Nelson 7042. Thank you to the staff at the Ernest Rutherford Hospital Wing for their care and affection. In respect of Heather's wishes a private farewell has been held in Nelson.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
