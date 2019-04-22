Home

GRIBBEN, Heather (nee Marshall). Heather passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on April 18th, 2019. Loved wife and best friend of 48 years of Les, mother of Nicola, Michael, and Kelly. Awesome Nana to her eight grandchildren. Heather poured love into all those she met. A service to celebrate her life will be held at Central Baptist Church, Whangarei at 11:00 am on Tuesday 23rd April. The Lord is my Shepherd.... Psalm 23
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
