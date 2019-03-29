|
|
|
LE GALLAIS, Heather Constance (nee Gill). 22 October 1938 - 26 March 2019. Passed away quietly at home with her family. Loyal wife to John Elliott for 40 years and loving mother to their children Bronwen, Joanne, Simon, Sarah, Maria and George. Beloved eldest daughter of the late Fred and Esmae Gill (nee Bartz) and sister to Dorothy, Sam, Mavis, Lewis, Robin and Debra, and the late Rodger. At her request a private family cremation has been held. Any messages to the Elliott Family, c/- Eagars Funerals, New Plymouth.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 29, 2019
