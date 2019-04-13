Home

Hazel May WRIGLEY

WRIGLEY, Hazel May. Passed away peacefully on Thursday 11th April 2019 at Elmwood Home and Hospital . Loving wife of the late Graeme. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Kate, Lance,Chris and Karen. Nana of Dylan, Reuben and Shania. A funeral service to celebrate Hazel's life will be held on Monday 15th April 2019 at 2pm in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road Papatoetoe. Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
