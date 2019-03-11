Home

Hazel Maud CAMPBELL

Hazel Maud CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Hazel Maud. Peacefully on 2nd March 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 95 years. Very dearly loved wife of the late John. Loved mother and mother in law of Jennifer and Malcolm, and the late Murray. Loved Granny Hazel of Melanie, Hamish, Simon, Marianne, and Olivia and her great grandchildren. A service for Hazel will be held at Old St John's Anglican Church, Arawata Street, Te Awamutu on Saturday, 16th March 2019 at 1:30 pm followed by private cremation. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
