Hazel Margaret (Castleton) BEAN

BEAN, Hazel Margaret (nee Castleton). of Hamilton. Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 25 April 2019, aged 100 years. Adored wife of the late William (Bill) Bean. Beloved mother of Alistair and Diana, the late Graham and the late Helen. Dearly loved grandmother of Caroline, Andrew, Jennifer, Sandra (deceased), Vicki and Janet; great-grandmother of Madeleine, Alex, James, Clare, Zoe, Charlotte, Jack, Chloe and Luke; great-great grandmother of Maggie. Hazel was buried at Hamilton Lawn Cemetery after a small private funeral. "To live in the hearts of those we love, is not to die." All communications please, to the Bean Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
