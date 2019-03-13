Home

Hazel Angela HAMILTON

HAMILTON, Hazel Angela. Passed away on the 12th of March 2019. Loved wife of the late Cedric. Loved mother and mother in law of Lois and Martyn, Dennis and Valerie, and Shane and Tania. Loved Nana of Lorraine, Robert, Michael, Rachel, Sean, Logan and Paige. Much loved and will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Friday the 15th of March 2019 at 3.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 13, 2019
