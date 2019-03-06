|
WALDEN, Harrop Stanley (Harry). 6th January 1942 to 4th March 2019, age 77. A 56 year voyage as much loved husband of Joan. Best Dad in the whole world to Shane and Diane, Tania, Nikki and Ian. Much loved Grandad of Brandon, Danielle, Abbey and Jesse. He spent his life fixing just about anything but he couldnt fix the cancer, despite him fighting it with strength, determination and dignity. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, on Saturday 9th of March at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
