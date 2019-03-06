Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harrop WALDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harrop Stanley (Harry) WALDEN

Notice Condolences

Harrop Stanley (Harry) WALDEN Notice
WALDEN, Harrop Stanley (Harry). 6th January 1942 to 4th March 2019, age 77. A 56 year voyage as much loved husband of Joan. Best Dad in the whole world to Shane and Diane, Tania, Nikki and Ian. Much loved Grandad of Brandon, Danielle, Abbey and Jesse. He spent his life fixing just about anything but he couldnt fix the cancer, despite him fighting it with strength, determination and dignity. A celebration of Harry's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, on Saturday 9th of March at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.