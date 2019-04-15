|
|
|
MONK, Harriette Alice (nee Wiggins) (Alice). On 12 April 2019, passed away peacefully at Princess Alexandra Hospital. Aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Ernest (Ernie) Alfred Monk. Loved brother of Maurice, and the late James, Len, Alf and Ern. Much respected and loved mother and mother-in-law of Ken and Shirl, Alan and Sally, Colin and Meryl, (the late Kevin) and Mervyn and Jenny. Dearly loved grandmother of 10, great grandmother of 19 and great great grandmother of 1. A funeral service to celebrate Alice's life will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North on Wednesday 17 April 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private interment at the Hastings Cemetery. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Monk family" c/- P.O Box 967 Hastings 4156
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
