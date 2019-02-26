Home

POWERED BY

Services
Faithfull Funeral Services
35 Red Beach Rd
Red Beach, Auckland 0932
09 421 9844
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold WOZENCROFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Charles WOZENCROFT

Notice Condolences

Harold Charles WOZENCROFT Notice
WOZENCROFT, Harold Charles. On February 22, 2019 peacefully at NorthHaven Hospital. In his 99th year. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in law of Susan and Barry. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and William. A service to celebrate Harold's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Wednesday, the 27th of February 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.