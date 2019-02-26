|
|
|
WOZENCROFT, Harold Charles. On February 22, 2019 peacefully at NorthHaven Hospital. In his 99th year. Dearly beloved husband of Margaret. Loved father and father-in law of Susan and Barry. Cherished grandfather of Andrew and William. A service to celebrate Harold's life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Hibiscus Coast on Wednesday, the 27th of February 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 26, 2019
