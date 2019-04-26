Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haven Funeral Services Ltd
32 William St
Huntly , Waikato
07-828 7629
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold BROOMHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold BROOMHALL

Notice Condolences

Harold BROOMHALL Notice
BROOMHALL, Harold. Serv. No. 14421855 Private. British Army. On Wednesday 24th April 2019, peacefully at Waikato Hospital in his 94th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Doris. Cherished dad of Carol and the late Stephen. "Will be deeply missed" A Memorial Service for Harold will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Tuesday, 30th April at 11.30am. A private cremation has been held. All communications to the Broomhall Family C/- P O Box 147, Huntly 3740.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.