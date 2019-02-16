|
TANGAERE, Hanna Ruth (Ruth). Peacefully on 14th February 2019, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Akuhata (August). Special mum of John and Maria (Arizona), Karen and George (Gisborne), and Errin and Harry (Papamoa). Loving nana of Cameron, Lewis, Conrad, Kiri, Seth, and Payton. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be posted to PO Box 1081, Tauranga. A memorial service for Ruth will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Thursday 21st February at 2.00pm. Messages to the Tangaere family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 16, 2019
