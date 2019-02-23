|
KUNAITI, Haami Poutahi (Aka, Albie Goodnight Jnr). Sadly passed away on the 21st of February 2019, aged 60 years. Eldest son of the late Albert Goodnight and Mary Clark, formerly Goodnight, nee Herbert. Cherished brother of Henry and Deb, Doreen and Dan, and Rosemary and Gavin. Uncle and Papa to his many nieces, nephews and mokopunas. Service will be held at 2/2 Rata Place, Kaitaia on Saturday 23rd February 2019 at 10am. Followed by burial at Mangataiore Cemetery, Victoria Valley at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
