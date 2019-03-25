Home

Gwendoline Ellen (nee Harvey formerly Withers) (Gwen) LAMASON

Gwendoline Ellen (nee Harvey formerly Withers) (Gwen) LAMASON Notice
LAMASON, Gwendoline Ellen (Gwen) (nee Harvey, formerly Withers). Born November 20, 1919. Passed away on March 21, 2019. 99years. Wife of David Lamason (deceased). Loved mum of Robyn, David and Tanya; step-mum of Geoff, Annette and Bob. The service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 27 March at 12.30pm, followed by interment. Enquiries to: Bob and Sheena (09) 444-7456
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
