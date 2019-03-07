|
|
|
ASHDOWN, Gwendolin Cecelia (nee Saunders). Born October 20, 1948. Passed away on March 04, 2019. Passed away peacefully in her sleep. Beloved Mother and Mother In-law to Lawrence, Heather and James, Desmond and Joan, Brett and Katherine. Loving Grandmother and Old Nana to her many Grand and Great Grandchildren. Funeral Service will be on Thursday 7 March at 12.30pm at Manukau Memorial Gardens, Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. She will never be forgotten and will always be in our hearts. Love You Always and Forever. Rest In Love.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More