ADSETT, Gwendolene Nell (Gwen). Passed away peacefully at Edmund Hillary Retirement Village on 16 February 2019 aged 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Bob, loved mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and Ian, Wayne and Therese and Annmaree and Mark. Treasured nana to her 8 grandchildren and "old nana" to her 6 great grandchildren. Many thanks to the wonderful staff at the Village. A service for Gwen will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Rd, Meadowbank, on Wednesday 20 February at 12pm. In lieu of flowers donations please to Mercy Hospice PO Box 47 693, Ponsonby, Auckland 1144. All communications C/- Sibuns, 582 Remuera RD, Remuera, 1050.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
