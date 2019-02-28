|
GOETZ, Grevis. The Reverend Grevis, OBE. (Squadron Leader, RNZAF, Retired). On 26th February 2019 at Summerset Falls Retirement Village, Warkworth. Aged 101 years. Loving husband of the late Sadie and the late Honor. Father and father-in-law of Susan and Peter Lodge, Joanna and Warwick Bowden, and Philippa and Warren McQueen, step father and father- in-law of Jennifer and Peter Georgetti, Michael and Bridget, and John and Maraea Gibson - grandfather and great grandfather to all their children. Funeral service to be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Saturday 2nd March 2019 at 3:00pm, followed by burial at Warkworth Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to 'The Anglican Trust for Women and Children, P.O Box 22-363 Otahuhu, Auckland, 1640' would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
