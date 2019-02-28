Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Resources
More Obituaries for Grevis GOETZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grevis GOETZ

Notice Condolences

Grevis GOETZ Notice
GOETZ, Grevis. The Reverend Grevis, OBE. (Squadron Leader, RNZAF, Retired). On 26th February 2019 at Summerset Falls Retirement Village, Warkworth. Aged 101 years. Loving husband of the late Sadie and the late Honor. Father and father-in-law of Susan and Peter Lodge, Joanna and Warwick Bowden, and Philippa and Warren McQueen, step father and father- in-law of Jennifer and Peter Georgetti, Michael and Bridget, and John and Maraea Gibson - grandfather and great grandfather to all their children. Funeral service to be held at Warkworth Anglican Christ Church, Church Hill, Warkworth on Saturday 2nd March 2019 at 3:00pm, followed by burial at Warkworth Cemetery. No flowers by request, but donations to 'The Anglican Trust for Women and Children, P.O Box 22-363 Otahuhu, Auckland, 1640' would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.