CLEWS, Gregory Ross (Clewsie). In Loving Memory of Greg Clews - Passed away on 12 April 2019 in Wainui, in a happy place on his quad bike, aged 61 years. Son of Shirley and Ian Clews, previous husband of Gail for 24 years, and loving father to 3 daughters who adored him - Samantha, Sarah and Rebekah. He will be remembered for his gentle spirit and sense of adventure and humour. A hangi and celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday 17 April at the family farm, 246 Monowai Road Wainui, starting at 1pm. See you again Pop.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 15, 2019
