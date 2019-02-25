Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Grant Robert THOMAS

Grant Robert THOMAS Notice
THOMAS, Grant Robert. On 22nd February, 2019 at Taupaki Gables, aged 62 years. Best friend and soulmate of Kathy, amazing dad and father-in-law of Ashleigh and Angelo, Josh and Marie,. We will miss his dad jokes, cheeky smirk, and sausage casserole. Love always and forever. A celebration of Grant's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 27th February, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Thomas family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
