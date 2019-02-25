|
|
|
THOMAS, Grant Robert. On 22nd February, 2019 at Taupaki Gables, aged 62 years. Best friend and soulmate of Kathy, amazing dad and father-in-law of Ashleigh and Angelo, Josh and Marie,. We will miss his dad jokes, cheeky smirk, and sausage casserole. Love always and forever. A celebration of Grant's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 27th February, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. All communications to the Thomas family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
