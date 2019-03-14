|
TAYLOR, Grant Robert (Puke). On Wednesday, 13th March 2019 suddenly at home in Mangawhai; aged 72 years. Beloved husband of Diane. Father of Emma-Jane and Rebecca. Brother-in-law of Rod and Jean, Nelson (deceased) and Christine, Roger and Karen and their families. Lifelong friend of Val and Len. Puke was the love of our lives and will be cherished forever. A service will be held at the Mangawhai Bowling Club on Monday 18th March 2019 at 11:00am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Mangawhai Heads Surf Life Saving Club would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019
