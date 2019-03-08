|
HALVERSON, Grant John. (Suddenly) on Wednesday, 6 March 2019, aged 55 years. Loved son of Robin and the late John Halverson, much loved father of Jazance, loved brother and brother-in- law of Chris and Lance Stevens, and Uncle of Bradley. A service for Grant will be held in Southern Lakes Funeral Chapel, 1076 Frankton Road, Queenstown, on Monday, 11 March, at 11am, private cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers donations for the Rescue Helicopter may be left at the service. Messages to P.O. Box 413, Drury, South Auckland 2247. Southern Lakes Funerals Queenstown, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
