|
|
|
VOICE, Grant Addison. Died peacefully in Julie's arms on April 13, 2019 after a long and very courageous battle with cancer, age 64. Much loved and cherished husband to Julie, loved brother and best friend to Darelle and Nancy. Devoted and beloved father, and bearer of more than enough advice to Paul, Kate and James. Adored Grandpa to his little chaffy, Harper-Rose. A service to celebrate Grant's life will be held at The All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100-102 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Thursday April 18 at 4.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auckland Cancer Society Research Centre, Private Bag 92019, Auckland. Bugger....Robbed of the Gold Card.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More