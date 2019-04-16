Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant VOICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Addison (Grant) VOICE

Notice Condolences

Grant Addison (Grant) VOICE Notice
VOICE, Grant Addison. Died peacefully in Julie's arms on April 13, 2019 after a long and very courageous battle with cancer, age 64. Much loved and cherished husband to Julie, loved brother and best friend to Darelle and Nancy. Devoted and beloved father, and bearer of more than enough advice to Paul, Kate and James. Adored Grandpa to his little chaffy, Harper-Rose. A service to celebrate Grant's life will be held at The All Saints Chapel, Purewa Cemetery and Crematorium, 100-102 St John's Road, Meadowbank on Thursday April 18 at 4.30 pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Auckland Cancer Society Research Centre, Private Bag 92019, Auckland. Bugger....Robbed of the Gold Card.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.