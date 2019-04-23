|
SHIELS, Graham Sinclair. Died 18 April 2019, aged 67. Loved son of the late Jim and Rita Shiels, brother and brother-in-law of Margaret Shiels, Pam and Peter Kelly, Trevor and Shelley Shiels. A fun-loving uncle to Sean, Glen, Alexandra, and Tim, and great-uncle to Saga, Alva and Oskar. A service for Graham will be held at Mangere Lawn Cemetery Chapel, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere at 3pm on Wednesday 24 April. Rest in Peace. Messages to 1 Dunblane Street, Dunedin 9010 or to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 23, 2019
