JACKSON, Graham Robert. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital on Monday 29 April 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved husband of Caroline and the late Patricia, loved father of Peter and Caroline, Mary and Eric, Kate and Michael, Mark and Brenda, Trish and Graham, Gabrielle and Mick, Tim and the late Ursula. Wonderful and loved grandfather of twenty, and great-grandfather of thirteen. A Requiem Mass will be held for Graham at St Patricks Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Pukekohe, at 1:00pm on Friday 3rd May. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
