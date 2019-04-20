Home

Graham Philip OLIVER

Graham Philip OLIVER Notice
OLIVER, Graham Philip. On 14th April 2019 in his 80th year. Husband of Margaret, father of Louise and Michael, father in law of Scott and Tracee, adored Pa of Charlotte, Isabella and Harrison. Forever in our Hearts. A Service will be held at the All Souls Chapel, Purewa, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Tuesday the 23rd of April at 10am. Heartfelt thank you to St John Ambulance staff and the wonderful team at St Andrews Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Grahams name to St John. Messages to the Oliver family c/o Sibuns Funeral Directors, PO Box 87233, Meadowbank, Auckland 1742.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
