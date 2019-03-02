Home

Graham Melville WILL

WILL, Graham Melville. Born November 17, 1927. Passed away on February 25, 2019. Cherish husband of Vid, much loved Father of Brent, Jenny, Tony and Fiona. Beloved Brother of Margaret Rushton. He was a lover of Trees, adventure and the Queens English and will be greatly missed by all whose lives he touched. Join us in celebrating Graham's life at a memorial service to be held at 1 pm on Friday March 8 at Tui Ridge Park, 260 Anderson Road, Rotorua. No flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
