ASHBY, Graham McIntyre. Passed away Peacefully surrounded by family, on Wednesday 27th February 2019. Aged 83 years. Dearly Loved Husband of Eleanor. Loved Dad of Susan and Gavin, Annie and Chris, Jane and Darren. Loved Grandad of Rachel, Stuart, Rebecca, Marlowe and Alba, Jack, Quinn, Ella, Tai. And his best friend Bella. Heartfelt thanks to the team at CHT Highfeild Resthome and Hospital. A Service for Graham will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Thursday, 7th March 2019 at 11.00 am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Awamutu St John would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications please to the Ashby family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2019
