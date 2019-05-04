|
|
|
PENNINGTON, Graham Lancelot (Lance). Passed away peacefully surrounded by close family and friends on the morning of May 2nd 2019. Son of the late Lionel and Moira. Brother of Leonie, Marnie, and Joy. Husband of Amrun; and loving father of Becks, Tina, Deb, and Jess. Will be dearly missed by all. Please join us in celebrating his life at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday the 7th of May at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
Read More