Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graham PENNINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Lancelot (Lance) PENNINGTON

Notice Condolences

Graham Lancelot (Lance) PENNINGTON Notice
PENNINGTON, Graham Lancelot (Lance). Passed away peacefully surrounded by close family and friends on the morning of May 2nd 2019. Son of the late Lionel and Moira. Brother of Leonie, Marnie, and Joy. Husband of Amrun; and loving father of Becks, Tina, Deb, and Jess. Will be dearly missed by all. Please join us in celebrating his life at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday the 7th of May at 11:00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.