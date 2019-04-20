|
SWORD, Graham Donald Robert. Aged 69 passed away on Tuesday 16 April 2019 at home after a courageous battle with cancer. Adored husband of Sally and father of Oliver (Ollie). Loved step father of Mike, Nik and Rob Lamb and Rebecca McCarthy. Cherished Poppa G to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Highly respected and loved friend to many. He will be sadly missed by all. Graham's farewell will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road , Albany Auckland on Tuesday 23 April at 10.30am. A very special thank you to Hospice West Harbour. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice in Graham's name would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
