Graham ALSOP

Graham ALSOP Notice
ALSOP, Graham. Born 16 April 1954. Passed away on 29 April 2019. Cherished husband of Lynn and deeply loved father of Mark. Loved brother of Glyn, Brenda and Christine and friend of many. A service for Graham will be held at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri on Monday 13 May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Mid Northland, P.O. Box 141, Kerikeri 0245 would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 3 to May 4, 2019
