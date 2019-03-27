|
|
|
ASHCROFT, Graeme William (Mick). Peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, 24 March 2019 at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jill for 52 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Cath, Tony and Shelley. Cherished Opah of Kenya, Leo, Moss and Felix. Will be missed forever, always in our hearts. A service to celebrate Mick's life will be held at Five Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Orakei on Monday, 1 April at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More