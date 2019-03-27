Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graeme ASHCROFT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graeme William (Mick) ASHCROFT

Notice Condolences

Graeme William (Mick) ASHCROFT Notice
ASHCROFT, Graeme William (Mick). Peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, 24 March 2019 at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Jill for 52 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Cath, Tony and Shelley. Cherished Opah of Kenya, Leo, Moss and Felix. Will be missed forever, always in our hearts. A service to celebrate Mick's life will be held at Five Knots, Tamaki Yacht Club, 30 Tamaki Drive, Orakei on Monday, 1 April at 11am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.