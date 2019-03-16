|
COUPER, Graeme Roderick. Born on 22 September 1947 in Oamaru. Passed away peacefully at home on 11 March 2019 with his loving wife Sharron of 50 years by his side. Devoted Dad to Brent and Steven, and respected brother of Gillian, Donald, Marion and Bruce. Grandad of Josh, Phoenix, Reuben and Michael. Staff member and friend of the St John's Club. In lieu of flowers donations to Hospice Whanganui, who have been so supportive in Graeme's short illness, would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Graeme's Service. All messages c/- The Couper Family, PO Box 341, Whanganui. Friends are invited to a celebration of Graeme's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Monday March 18, 2019 at 10.30 a.m. to be followed by private cremation. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
