Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
BIDDLE, Graeme Peter. on April 10th 2019, suddenly at home (aged 64 years) Dearly loved partner of Anne. Loved father, stepfather and dearly loved brother of Maureen and David and extended family, and a friend to many. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Crematorium Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 17th April at 11 am to be followed by a cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Biddle Family C/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
