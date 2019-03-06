|
WOODS, Graeme John. Peacefully in his 84th year, deeply loved, darling husband of Jean and adored father of Kerridyn, Lynnaire, Dale and Katherine and beloved father in law of Cathie, Derek and Gus. Dearest grandfather to Natalie, Paige, Matthew, Brigette and Jono. We will miss you every second of every day, darling Graeme, and will be forever thankful for the love, support and guidance you gave each of us. Yet shall I not be all-forgotten, But continue that life in the thoughts and deeds Of those I loved. A private celebration of Graeme's life will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Leukaemia and Blood Cancer Foundation New Zealand would be much appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
