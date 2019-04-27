|
MARX, Graeme Harold. On Monday 22nd April 2019, at home in Whakatane; aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Phyllis, loving father of Christine and Stephen Wilson (Cambridge), Nigel Marx and Lee Lawrence (Christchurch) Andrea and Peter Werner (Sydney). Grandfather of Genna Short,Wesley Short, Jacob Marx, Paul Marx, April Hastilow, Melanie Werner, Harrison Werner, Sophia Werner. Great grandfather of 6, great great grandfather of Irie. A private family cremation was held, as per Graeme's wishes. A memorial service will be held at in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane on Tuesday 30th April at 2pm. Messages please to the Marx family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2019
