CRICKETT, Graeme Fergus (Crick). Rgt No. 458279 Engineer NZ Army. Peacefully on 28th April 2019. Final innings of 86. Dearly loved husband of Gladys and loving father and father-in-law of Dennis and Donna, Jeanette and Shane, Graeme and Janet, Alan and Tania Brock. Loving grandfather of Natasha, Scott, Raymond, Nicole, Duncan and Rosaline and great grandchildren Caiden and Emma. A Service to celebrate Graeme's life will be held on Monday 6th May at 11.00am at St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, Overdale Street, Putaruru, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Red Cross Putaruru would be appreciated and may be left at the service. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 1, 2019
