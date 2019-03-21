|
|
|
KENNEDY, Graeme Douglas. Died peacefully on 19 March 2019 in his seventy-ninth year, with his family at his side. Loved husband of Wendy, father and father-in-law to Jeff and Arna and Jo and Sue, and grandfather of Lucy and Michael. The family extends sincere thanks to the professional and compassionate staff of the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Auckland City Hospital. A service to commemorate Graeme's life will be held at the Chapel of Forrest's Funeral Services, 8 Glen Road, Browns Bay on Friday 22 March 2019 at 2:00PM.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2019
