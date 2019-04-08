|
RICHARDSON, Gordon. On 31 March 2019 peacefully at home. Aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Susan Richardson (nee Caldwell). Loved father and father-in- law of Joanne and Paul Bredin and Michael and Zarsha. Loved Grandad of Makayla, Jessica and Emersyn. As per Gordon's wishes, a private service has been held. Special thanks to Dr Naresh Parsotam for going above and beyond in his care of Gordon. All communications to Richardson Family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2019
