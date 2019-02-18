Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon DUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Henry Francis DUNN

Notice Condolences

Gordon Henry Francis DUNN Notice
DUNN, Gordon Henry Francis. On 16th February, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna, loved father and stepdad of Grahame, Sandra, Peter, Paul (deceased), Gary (deceased), Sheryl, Tom (deceased), Terry, and all partners, and very much loved and respected Granddad and Uncle Gordon of all his grandchildren. Forever loved and cherished. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 20th February, 2019 at 3.15p.m. All communications to the Dunn family C/- the above Funeral Home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.