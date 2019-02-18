|
DUNN, Gordon Henry Francis. On 16th February, 2019 passed away peacefully at Waitakere Hospital, in his 99th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Lorna, loved father and stepdad of Grahame, Sandra, Peter, Paul (deceased), Gary (deceased), Sheryl, Tom (deceased), Terry, and all partners, and very much loved and respected Granddad and Uncle Gordon of all his grandchildren. Forever loved and cherished. A celebration of Gordon's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday, 20th February, 2019 at 3.15p.m. All communications to the Dunn family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 18, 2019
