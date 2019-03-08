|
|
|
SPRAGG, Gordon Frederick Charles. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Karaka Care Centre on March 6, 2019 in his 83rd year. Beloved soulmate of Noeleen. Cherished father and father-in- law of Julie, Brian and Lisa, Lee and Dwayne. Much loved Poppa of Alex, Bella, Tash, Nick, Jackson, Stella, Austin, Jamie-Louise, Thomas, Charles and Oscar. A Celebration of Gordon's life will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Papakura, Monday 11 March at 11am. Rosary Sunday night 7pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 8, 2019
