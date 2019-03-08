|
MALCOLM, Gordon Burns. Passed away on Wednesday 6 March 2019 aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Leah; father and father-in-law of Lorraine and Peter Carseldine, Christine and Dennis Nielsen, Brenda Malcolm, Marie and Tony Kleuskens, Robyn and Wayne Montague, and Andrew; loved Gordon of 15 grandchildren and great Gordon to 12 great grandchildren and two on the way. A service for Gordon will be held at the Springdale Hall, 1022 No.1 Road, Springdale, Waitoa on Tuesday 12 March at 1pm followed by private cremation. All messages to the Malcolm Family C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019
